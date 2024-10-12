Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

