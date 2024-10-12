Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

