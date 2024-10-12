Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

