Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,368,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

