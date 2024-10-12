Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 123,656 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,656 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 126,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

