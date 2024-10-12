Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 18,001 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $380.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.