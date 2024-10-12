Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 74,634 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,634 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $493.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.13. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

