Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF comprises about 10.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $20,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTBA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MTBA opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

