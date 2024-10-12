Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Stephen Mikkelsen Sells 10,000 Shares

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Mikkelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.60 ($8.51), for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($85,135.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.61.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

