Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.50. 67,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 311,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

