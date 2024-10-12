Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Update

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,709,800 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 1,024,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. Skylark has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

