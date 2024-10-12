Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKWD. Barclays started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

SKWD stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

