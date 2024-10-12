So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

So-Young International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.91.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

