Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

SCGLY stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

