SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.41 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $9,994.30 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.