SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

