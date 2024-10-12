SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $58.03. 22,096,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,175,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

