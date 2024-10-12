Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.26 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.95). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 242,058 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Healthcare Group

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £908.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,214.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £49,796 ($65,169.48). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.