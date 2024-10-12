Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.26 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.95). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 242,058 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
In related news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £49,796 ($65,169.48). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
