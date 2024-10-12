STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

