Status (SNT) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Status has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $98.55 million and $37.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.57 or 1.00165132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007552 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,906,133,757 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,906,133,757.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02555224 USD and is up 10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $27,234,409.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

