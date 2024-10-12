Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of STLD opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

