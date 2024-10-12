Stifel Nicolaus Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $611.83.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.36. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,026.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Alta Park Capital LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 44,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $114,983,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

