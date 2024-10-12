StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
