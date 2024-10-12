StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 55.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

