StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

