StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
NYSE EXPR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84.
About Express
