StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 4.6 %

MHH stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

