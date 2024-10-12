StockNews.com Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

