StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $17.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in StoneCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 779,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in StoneCo by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,787 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its position in StoneCo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 3,047,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,249 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 392,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.