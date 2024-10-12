STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.02 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. STP has a total market capitalization of $87.02 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,000.36 or 1.00000364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04445677 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,149,666.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

