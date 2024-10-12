Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Update

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of STRW stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.24.
Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is 113.04%.
Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Strawberry Fields REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
