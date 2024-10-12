Substratum Hits One Day Volume of $1.25 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,125.43 or 1.00028506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007566 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023779 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

