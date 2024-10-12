Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.35 ($12.47) and last traded at €11.28 ($12.40). Approximately 117,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.24 ($12.35).

Südzucker Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.84.

About Südzucker

(Get Free Report)

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.