Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $142.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 437.21%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 438.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 600.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

