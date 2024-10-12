SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 63,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 280,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.