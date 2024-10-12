Susquehanna Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.09.

AAL opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

