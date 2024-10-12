Susquehanna Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $10.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

