SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a market capitalization of $473,608.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.
