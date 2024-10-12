Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
About Symbolic Logic
