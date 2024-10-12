Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Synaptogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of SNPX remained flat at $2.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,693. Synaptogenix has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

