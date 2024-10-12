Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves N/A N/A N/A Synaptogenix N/A -7.45% -5.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clever Leaves and Synaptogenix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $17.42 million 0.00 -$17.90 million ($11.31) N/A Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Synaptogenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clever Leaves.

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clever Leaves and Synaptogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 0 0 0 N/A Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synaptogenix has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clever Leaves beats Synaptogenix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, and oral solutions; and tetrahydrocannabinol flowers. The company serves retail distributors, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, and pharmacies. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

