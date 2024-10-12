Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

