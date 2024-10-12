T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.9 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,860. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.56%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

