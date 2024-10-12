Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after buying an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

TSM stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

