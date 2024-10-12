Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,563,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 10,721,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TNEYF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

