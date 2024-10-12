TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.