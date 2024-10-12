Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.55). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.55), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.
Tarsus Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market cap of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
