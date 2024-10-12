Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.49). 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.73) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £557.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.83.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

