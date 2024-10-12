TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 29,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 216,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

TaskUs Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 25,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 94.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 53,672 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

