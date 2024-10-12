Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

