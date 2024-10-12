Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Taylor Devices Trading Up 3.1 %
Taylor Devices stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.03.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Devices
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.