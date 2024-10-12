TD Cowen Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 127,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

